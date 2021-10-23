BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,692,914 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CleanSpark worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

