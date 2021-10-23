BlackRock Inc. Buys 66,023 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $38,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $992.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

