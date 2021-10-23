BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

