BlackRock Inc. Purchases 17,814 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.35% of Thermon Group worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,675 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $571.29 million, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.