BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,369 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.15% of Arrow Financial worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $572.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

