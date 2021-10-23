Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of BLND opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blend Labs (BLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.