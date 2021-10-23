Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.79. 358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

