BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NYSE:IP opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

