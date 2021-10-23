Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boral in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

