BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.48.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BP by 84.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.