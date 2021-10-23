BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 3.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 12,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,729,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 2,478,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

