Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.34. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,652. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

