Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 856,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,779. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $104.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

