Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.82. 1,110,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

