Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,533. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.