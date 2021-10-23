Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,533. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

