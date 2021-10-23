Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.02 Million

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $808.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.00 million to $826.20 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of LECO opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

