Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. Target posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.