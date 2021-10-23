Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,154,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.