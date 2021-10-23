Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $122.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $477.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $482.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $544.81 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $548.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,618. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

