Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

DFS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,264. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

