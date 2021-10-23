Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

NYSE VAC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.58. 158,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,701. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.