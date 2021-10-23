Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.14. Nordson reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,750 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.03. The stock had a trading volume of 205,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,151. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $255.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

