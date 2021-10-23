Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) PT at $1,450.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYLOF shares. HSBC downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

