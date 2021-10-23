Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $60.38

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMBM. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,660,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,537. The company has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

