Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price at $27.93

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

