Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,161,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,208,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

