Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $90.83

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,957. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

