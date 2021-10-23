Brokers Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $145.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.08 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

