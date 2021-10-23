Brokers Offer Predictions for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

TRV stock opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $116.71 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

