BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.