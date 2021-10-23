Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,091 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

