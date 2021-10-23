Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $509.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $512.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

