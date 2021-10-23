Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.84.

