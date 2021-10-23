Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 57 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $909.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.79, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average is $689.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $910.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

