Canaccord Genuity Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 134.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $369,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

