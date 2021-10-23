Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.85. 368,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,160,544,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 470,935 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

