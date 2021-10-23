Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

