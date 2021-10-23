Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of TSE CU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.94. The company had a trading volume of 393,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,695. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.06.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.