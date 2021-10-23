Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE CU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.94. The company had a trading volume of 393,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,695. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.06.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

