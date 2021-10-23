Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.64

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.64 and last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 11333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $374,604.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

