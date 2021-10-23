Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Capstar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $493.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

