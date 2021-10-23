Capula Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.33 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -661.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

