Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.45.

ALGT stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

