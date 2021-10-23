Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,606 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 41.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 633,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHRT opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

