Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

