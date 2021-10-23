Carbon Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $71,463.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00105587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.91 or 0.99793824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.04 or 0.06522819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

