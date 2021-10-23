Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRBU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.