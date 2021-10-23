Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $227.83 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

