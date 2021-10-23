Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

CABGY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,359. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

