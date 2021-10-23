Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.19.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 3,510,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Carrier Global has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

