Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $67,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.66 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

